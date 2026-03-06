Trump takes forceful steps to pressure Latin American leaders to reduce China ties

China moved in with loans and trade deals

In 2001, Cuba was the only country in the region doing more business with China than with the US, according to Urdinez, who tracked the movement of Chinese companies and money in his 2026 book “Economic Displacement: China and the End of US Primacy in Latin America."

But 20 years later, all South America countries — except Paraguay and Colombia — were trading more with China than with the US, according to his research.

“China's core advantage is its economic weight, plain and simple,” he said.

Rebecca Ray, a senior academic researcher at Boston University's Global Development Policy Center, said China has made itself relevant, desirable and even irreplaceable in Latin America in industries where the US has been absent.

“The US did not invest in the industries that the developing world in general is eyeing to close their infrastructure gaps. The US is not investing in green energy; the US is not investing in green mobility,” Ray said. “Meanwhile, over the last 20 years, China has leapfrogged technologically into these new industries, and Chinese companies have had to develop technologies that nobody else has in order to make those industries practical.”

Between 2014 and 2023, China provided loans and grants to countries in Latin America and the Caribbean worth roughly USD 153 billion — the largest source of official sector financing for the region — compared with approximately USD 50.7 billion from the US, according to AidData, a research lab at William Mary, a university in Virginia.