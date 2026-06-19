Trump takes final ride on old Air Force One plane, jet gifted by Qatar to join fleet

Senior White House officials posted photographs of the aircraft on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews, announcing the “last ride” of the highly secure plane that served presidents since George HW Bush.

"I was honoured to be aboard Air Force One last night on its final flight," Monica Crowley, the US Chief of Protocol, said on X.

"For nearly 40 years, it carried every President since George HW Bush. It wasn't the most modern plane, but it was cosy. And every flight with President Trump was incredibly special. Farewell and thank you, SAM 2900. You served all of us well," Crowley said on Thursday.