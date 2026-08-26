Trump submits civil nuclear agreement with Saudi Arabia to Congress for review

The classified document was submitted to Capitol Hill on Monday as required by the Atomic Energy Act, according to the administration official, a congressional aide, and two others familiar with the matter. All four spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to comment publicly on the classified matter.

The agreement was signed last month in Washington by US Energy Secretary Chris Wright and his Saudi counterpart. But the next day, Trump announced he was requiring the Saudis to normalise relations with Israel through the Abraham Accords as part of the pact, raising doubts that the agreement would come to fruition.

Neither the administration official nor the others familiar with the matter would comment on whether Trump's call for the Saudis to join the accords is detailed in the classified document submitted for the congressional review.

Under law, Congress has 90 days while in session to review the agreement. Unless Congress passes a joint resolution rejecting the agreement during the review period, the agreement can take effect without a vote by either chamber.