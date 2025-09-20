Trump raises H1B application fee by 100 times from $1,000 to $1,00,000

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation that will raise the application fee for H1-B visas to a staggering USD 100,000, a move that could significantly impact Indian employees working in the US on work visa.

Trump on Friday signed the proclamation that will raise the fee that companies pay to sponsor H1-B applicants to USD 100,000.

The Trump administration said that the move is aimed at ensuring that the people being brought into the country are “actually very highly skilled” and do not replace American workers.