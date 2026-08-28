Trump signs order renaming Lake Ontario as 'Lake America' in the United States

The Republican president signed an executive order directing the Interior Department to update the lake's name in the US geographic naming service. Trump cannot force Canada to follow his preferred naming convention, however.

Trump has been floating the idea of the name change in recent days as the US announced it was imposing 50 per cent tariffs on USD 20 billion worth of Canadian goods over the weekend after talks between the countries broke down. Trump has been needling America's northern neighbour since he returned to the White House last year, suggesting the ally with whom the U.S. once had warm relations should instead be absorbed as the 51st state.

Canada responded to Trump's import taxes this week by imposing retaliatory tariffs on USD 20 billion worth of American goods, including steel, dairy products, appliances and farm equipment.