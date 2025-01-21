Trump signs executive order extending TikTok operations for 75 days

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Monday signed an executive order that extended the operations of TikTok, the Chinese controlled video short sharing platform, by 75 days, during which he plans to pursue a resolution that protects national security while saving a platform used by 170 million Americans.

“I am instructing the attorney general not to take any action to enforce the Act for a period of 75 days from today to allow my Administration an opportunity to determine the appropriate course forward in an orderly way that protects national security while avoiding an abrupt shutdown of a communications platform used by millions of Americans,” said the executive order signed by Trump.

Signed into law by Joe Biden in April last year, the bill passed by wide bipartisan majorities in the House and the Senate gave TikTok's parent company ByteDance 270 days to divest from the app or face a ban from US app stores.

January 19 was the last date for this.

The popular video sharing app went dark on January 18, but it restored its services after Trump promised to extend its deadline a day later.

“During this period, the Department of Justice shall take no action to enforce the Act or impose any penalties against any entity for any noncompliance with the Act, including for distributing, maintaining, or updating (or enabling the distribution, maintenance, or updating) of any foreign adversary controlled application as defined in the Act,” said the executive order.

Trump, in his executive order said, he has the unique constitutional responsibility for the national security of the United States, the conduct of foreign policy, and other vital executive functions.

“To fulfil those responsibilities, I intend to consult with my advisors, including the heads of relevant departments and agencies on the national security concerns posed by TikTok, and to pursue a resolution that protects national security while saving a platform used by 170 million Americans.

“My Administration must also review sensitive intelligence related to those concerns and evaluate the sufficiency of mitigation measures TikTok has taken to date,” Trump said in the executive order.

“The unfortunate timing of section 2(a) of the Act — one day before I took office as the 47th President of the United States — interferes with my ability to assess the national security and foreign policy implications of the Act's prohibitions before they take effect,” he said.

“This timing also interferes with my ability to negotiate a resolution to avoid an abrupt shutdown of the platform while addressing national security concerns,” he added.