Trump shattered Canada's old US relationship. Carney is building a new one in Europe

Investment chair wants to crank the non-US'

Dominic Barton, Carney's pick to chair Invest in Canada and a former global head of McKinsey & Co., said diversification does not mean abandoning the United States.

“We can't complacently count on it,” Barton said. “It's not about, let's not do stuff with the U.S. It's let's crank the non-U.S. Let's be way more ambitious on that side.”

Barton, a former Canadian ambassador to China, said Canada has been too inward-looking.

“We are not very global,” he said, calling Trump's pressure a “jolt” Canada should use to build more global companies.

Carney wants to double non-U.S. trade over the next decade and aims for a free-trade deal with India by year's end. He said Canada's tariff-free access to 1.5 billion consumers could double within six months.

Canada sells the trust America is losing

Carney is trying to turn growing doubts about the U.S. as a predictable place to invest into a Canadian advantage. His pitch to global capital is increasingly clear: where Trump's America uses tariffs and uncertainty as leverage, Canada offers stability, rule of law and reliability.

“The most sought after commodity today is trust,” Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne said. “The world has changed and America has changed. And I think the world has taken notice.”

Trump may ultimately have done Canada a favor by forcing the country to confront its dependence, Barton said.

“Maybe in 20 years, we'll thank Trump for shaking us out of our complacency,” Barton said. “Let's use the moment.”

The ambition has limits. EU “associate membership” does not yet exist, and Europe cannot quickly replace a U.S. market that buys nearly three-quarters of Canadian exports.

But Carney is hardly alone in concluding that Canada must rely less on the United States.

Former Conservative Prime Minister Stephen Harper, from the opposition Conservatives, said the government “had no choice but to take this path.”

That conclusion was particularly difficult for Harper as “one who has long been and known to be a great admirer of America” and who regarded Canada's close relationship with the U.S. as “among this country's most precious assets.”

The current U.S. administration now views the countries' economic integration as incompatible with Canada maintaining its sovereignty, he said.

“Thus, to maintain that sovereignty, we must pursue diminished reliance on the United States,” Harper said. “I do find this all very sad, just as equally necessary.”