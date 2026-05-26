Trump shares US envoy's post on his praise of PM Modi

"President Trump called me tonight. He had a clear message: 'I love Prime Minister Modi. We've never been closer to India. I’m a big, big fan of Prime Minister Modi…'," Gor said in a post on X on Sunday . Trump reposted the message on his official Truth Social account on Monday evening along with a video clip from America's 250th anniversary celebrations at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. India can count on me 100 percent, Trump said on Sunday night, calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "great" friend.