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Trump shares US envoy's post on his praise of PM Modi

We've never been closer to India. I’m a big, big fan of Prime Minister Modi…',
PM Modi and POTUS Donald Trump
PM Modi and POTUS Donald TrumpAP
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WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump shared a social media post of American envoy to India Sergio Gor highlighting his leader's praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Screengrab of Trump's post on Truth Social
Screengrab of Trump's post on Truth SocialX

"President Trump called me tonight. He had a clear message: 'I love Prime Minister Modi. We've never been closer to India. I’m a big, big fan of Prime Minister Modi…'," Gor said in a post on X on Sunday . Trump reposted the message on his official Truth Social account on Monday evening along with a video clip from America's 250th anniversary celebrations at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. India can count on me 100 percent, Trump said on Sunday night, calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "great" friend.

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US President Donald Trump
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

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