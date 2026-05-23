Trump 'seriously considering' launching new strikes against Iran: Report

"Iran is dying to make a deal. We’ll see what happens. But we hit them hard, and we had no choice because Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. They cannot have it,” Trump said at an event at the White House on Friday.US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters in Sweden that “slight progress” was made during talks with Iran.Rubio, who was in Sweden for the NATO Foreign Ministers meeting, said he did not want to exaggerate the progress in talks, saying there had been “a little bit of movement, and that’s good”.