The issues put the administration on the defensive at a moment when the president wants to project strength and certainty ahead of a potentially complicated trilateral meeting on Thursday with the presidents of China and Russia, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin.

As he began his trip to Asia, Trump initially had been nonchalant about the outages that left people in the United States worried about accessing their email, checking their bank accounts or safely flying on an airplane.

“It's fine,” Trump pronounced on Tuesday from the Philippine capital of Manila, suggesting it was all just a consequence of being a nation that is “big and powerful.”

But then the outages involving Microsoft, the Federal Aviation Administration, JPMorgan Chase and the National Security Agency's communications network began to overshadow Trump's visit.

They raised the spectre that artificial intelligence can disrupt daily life, as new cyber vulnerabilities identified require software to be constantly upgraded to fix flaws or other security holes, known as patching, which is supposed to improve how the technology runs.

So at the start of the second day of Trump's trip, Secretary of State Marco Rubio stepped in to reassure Americans on Trump's behalf. He told reporters there was “zero" evidence that the outages are connected or tied to rival nations, cyber hackers or criminals.

“Sometimes when you are going in to fix your system because you've identified a vulnerability, it creates a short-term disruption,” said Rubio, who is also Trump's national security adviser. “That's how it's been described to me in terms of the role” that AI “might have played in it.”

Trump has signalled that he wants to take an improvised approach during his time in Shenzhen, China, the skyscraper-filled tech hub that is hosting world leaders for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

It's a bet that his unscripted brand of diplomacy based on personal relationships can create some kind of legacy to reshape world affairs during his final two years in the White House.

On Thursday, at a first-ever trilateral, Trump said he plans to talk with Xi and Putin about limiting nuclear weapons and bringing an end to the war in Ukraine, which began in 2022 with Russia's invasion. Analysts are not expecting substantive breakthroughs, despite the unprecedented nature of the meeting.

Before the trip, Trump's aides had told reporters that the war in Ukraine would not be on the agenda. But Trump said on Tuesday that the deaths of tens of thousands of Russian troops every month had created an opening to resolve the conflict.

“I think it's very close to getting it done,” Trump said. “We're going to have a good meeting on that.”