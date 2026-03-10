Trump says Vance was 'philosophically' different on Iran while downplaying split

"I felt it was something we had to do," Trump said. "I did not feel we had a choice."

Heading into a challenging election year, the war in Iran has stoked tension among Republicans, with some expressing reservations about how the operation fits into the "America First", isolationist-leaning movement the party has embraced during the Trump era.

Few have embodied that movement as prominently as Vance, who over the course of a decade rose from an author to US senator and ultimately vice president. He is now considered a top contender for the Republican presidential nomination in 2028, giving him the opportunity to carry Trump's movement into the future.