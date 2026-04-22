Trump says US will extend its ceasefire with Iran at Pakistan's request

Pakistan scrambles to get US and Iran to negotiate

Pakistani leaders, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, worked intensively to get both sides to agree to a second round of ceasefire talks, according to two officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

Sharif later thanked Trump for his “gracious acceptance” of Pakistan's request, saying the ceasefire extension would allow ongoing diplomatic efforts to proceed.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei told Iran's state TV there has been “no final decision” on whether to agree to more talks because of “unacceptable actions" by the US, apparently referring to the US blockade of Iranian ports.

In a Truth Social post announcing the ceasefire extension, Trump said the US would continue the blockade.

As Vance put on hold a return trip to Islamabad, Pakistan's capital, Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner were expected in Washington on Tuesday afternoon for consultations about how to proceed, said a US official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal administration deliberations.

The official cautioned that Trump could change his mind on negotiating with Iran at any time, and declined to predict what would happen. The official said Trump has options short of restarting airstrikes.