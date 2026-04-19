Trump says US negotiators will be in Pakistan on Monday for talks with Iran

"There will be no retreat in the field of diplomacy," he said, acknowledging that the gap between the two sides remained wide.

Iran had announced the strait's reopening after a 10-day truce between Israel and the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon took hold on Friday. But after Trump said that the US blockade of Iran's ports "will remain in full force" until Tehran reaches a deal with the United States, Iran said it would continue enforcing its restrictions in the strait.

After a brief uptick in transit attempts on Saturday, vessels in the Persian Gulf held their positions, wary after two India-flagged ships were fired on mid-transit and forced to turn around. Their retreat returned the strait, through which roughly one-fifth of the world's oil trade normally passes, to its pre-ceasefire status quo, threatening to deepen the global energy crisis and push the parties toward renewed conflict as the war entered its eighth week.

With days until the ceasefire in place between the US and Iran runs out, Iran on Saturday said it had received new proposals from the United States, and Pakistani mediators were working to arrange another round of direct negotiations in the coming days.