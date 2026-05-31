Trump says US close to ‘very good deal’ with Iran, amid reports of changes to pact

Trump's remarks came during an interview to his daughter-in-law Lara Trump, which was telecast on Fox News on Saturday night.

"We're close to a very good deal. If you're going to be in a hurry, you're not going to make a good deal, and slowly but surely, we're getting what we want and if we don't get what we want, we're going to end it a different way," Trump said.

Trump said the Iranians are "good negotiators," but argued that the United States now holds "all the cards" because Iran has been "militarily defeated."

"But we're close to a very good deal. If we can make it, good. Otherwise we just start up with the Department of War as we call it," the US President said.

Trump said the Iranians had stated they were not developing a nuclear weapon, but he countered by asking what if they bought one.