Trump says the US will retaliate if Iran attacks Qatar again

Trump made his threat on social media Wednesday night as the war roiled global energy markets and Iranian missiles hit Qatar.

“I do not want to authorize this level of violence and destruction because of the long term implications that it will have on the future of Iran,” Trump said, but added that he would “not hesitate to do so,” if Qatar's liquified natural gas sites were attacked again.

Israel attacked an Iranian offshore natural gas field Wednesday, as the war escalated pressure on the region's economic lifeblood: energy. Iran condemned the strike on its massive South Pars natural gas field, with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian warning of “uncontrollable consequences" that "could engulf the entire world.”

In retaliation, Iran escalated strikes on its Persian Gulf neighbors' energy facilities, hitting gas facilities in Qatar. Qatar in response ordered Iranian Embassy officials to leave the country within 24 hours.