Trump says that he's asked 'about 7' countries to join coalition to police Iran's Strait of Hormuz

The president declined to name the countries heavily reliant on Middle East crude that the administration is negotiating with to join a coalition to police the waterway where about one-fifth the world's traded oil normally flows.

“I'm demanding that these countries come in and protect their own territory, because it is their own territory,” Trump said about the strait, claiming the shipping channel is not something the United States needs because of its own access to oil. Trump spoke while answering reporters' questions as he flew back to Washington from Florida aboard Air Force One.