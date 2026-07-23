Trump says Saudi nuclear pact requires kingdom to normalise Israel relations through Abraham Accords

In a post on social media, the Republican president said the deal doesn't allow for enrichment of uranium. Nonproliferation experts have raised concerns that the deal fails to include guardrails to prevent enrichment of uranium to weapons-grade levels.

Trump's post said the agreement “will be approved, but is totally subject to Saudi Arabia joining the very respected and successful Abraham Accords.” He added that “The United States is not opposed to Civil (Non-Enriched) Nuclear Facilities.”

The Saudis have made clear that normalising relations with Israel would first require the establishment of a clear path for Palestinian statehood. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dismissed the idea of Palestinian statehood.