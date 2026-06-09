Trump says pilots are fine after US helicopter crashes near Strait of Hormuz

He added: “If we do the bombing, you know, a lot of people are going to be killed. Who wants to do that? I don't.”

Mediators, led predominantly by Pakistan, have been trying to weeks to get a deal across the line. However, both Iran and the US have taken hard-line positions.

The US wants to see Iran give up its stockpile of highly enriched uranium, which is believed still to be entombed in the country after American airstrikes in the 12-day war in 2025. But Iran is refusing that and demanding relief from sanctions. It also wants the release of frozen assets even before a final agreement is in place, something rejected by Trump.