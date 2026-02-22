Trump says he'll raise tariffs to 15 per cent after Supreme Court ruling

Trump's announcement on social media was the latest sign that despite the court's check on his powers, the Republican president still intends to ratchet up tariffs in an unpredictable way. Tariffs have been his favourite tool for rewriting the rules of global commerce and applying international pressure.

The court's decision on Friday struck down tariffs that Trump had imposed on nearly every country using an emergency powers law. Trump now said he will use a different, albeit more limited, legal authority.

He's already signed an executive order enabling him to bypass Congress and impose a 10 per cent tax on imports from around the world, starting on Tuesday, the same day as his State of the Union speech. However, those tariffs are limited to 150 days unless they are extended legislatively.

The White House did not immediately respond to a message inquiring when the president would sign an updated order to peg the tariffs at 15 per cent.

He wrote on social media that he was making the announcement “based on a thorough, detailed, and complete review of the ridiculous, poorly written, and extraordinarily anti-American decision on Tariffs issued yesterday."