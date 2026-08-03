Trump says Gulf leaders' input weighed heavily in decision to hold off on ordering new Iran strikes

The president added that a plan was in place for US forces to carry out "the biggest attack since World War II" on Sunday. But he decided to scrap the plan and give diplomacy more time to play out after hearing from key Gulf leaders -- including Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman -- as well as at the request of unnamed Iranian officials.

"I said to the crown prince, 'What would you rather do? Would you rather us do this or not?'" Trump told reporters on Air Force One as he flew back to Washington after spending the weekend at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. "They said we would much prefer a deal as opposed to an attack, because you don't know where these attacks lead."

Trump and the crown prince spoke on Saturday before the US president announced in a social media post that Mideast allies had reached the "perimeters" of a deal to end the five-month-old war.

It was another turnabout for Trump, who a day earlier said he is "losing faith" in negotiations with Iran and offered the ominous warning that the US military "will be hitting them very hard".