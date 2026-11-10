Trump says deportation policy 'very strong', rejects 'amnesty'

And voters appeared to disapprove of the tactics. Nationally, about six in 10 voters said the Trump administration's actions on immigration enforcement had “gone too far,” according to The AP Voter Poll, a survey of more than 100,000 midterm voters. A similar share disapproved of how Immigration and Customs Enforcement was doing its job.

Mullin earlier Monday reiterated Trump's willingness to work with Democrats on the issue, although he said that he and the president haven't yet discussed any concrete immigration policy changes in the aftermath of the midterm elections.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a conference near Washington DC, Mullin also said he is strongly opposed to any amnesty for people living in the US illegally.

Mullin, who was a senator and House representative before becoming Trump's Homeland Security secretary earlier this year, said after the election he's been fielding calls from Democrats that he worked with in Congress on bipartisan issues.

“I've let the president know that those calls are coming in. And the president has said, you know, let's start working with them and then let's meet at some point. So that's the extent of the conversation,” Mullin said. “We haven't had any conversation just on policy.”

Trump since the election has elevated Miller, raising questions about how cooperation with Democrats might look so long as enforcement remains strict. Mullin called Miller in a post on social media last week an “excellent choice.”

Mullin, who said he worked with Democrats while he was in Congress including on immigration reform, said he thought a bipartisan approach was the only way to get anything done. But the secretary also pushed back decisively against any type of agreement that would include amnesty for people living illegally in the US.