Trump says deal to reopen Strait of Hormuz could come as early as Wednesday

Ships attacked in Red Sea and Strait of Hormuz

Even as hopes increased that a deal on the Strait of Hormuz could be imminent, attacks on shipping in the region continued.

The Iranian-backed Houthi rebels claimed Wednesday they had fired ballistic missiles toward a Saudi oil tanker called the Wafa in the Red Sea. Brig. Gen. Yahya Sare, a military spokesman for the Houthis, made said in a pre-recorded statement that the vessel was targeted in the northern Red Sea off the Saudi port city of Yanbu. He didn't provide evidence.

There was no immediate comment from Saudi Arabia.

The attack is part of a recent escalation between the rebels and Saudi Arabia which threatened to reignite the Yemen civil war four years after the two sides reached a de-facto truce. In July, the Houthis announced they were closing the Bab el-Mandeb Strait that leads to the Red Sea for Saudi-linked shipping in retaliation for the kingdom's blockade on Yemen and an attack on the international airport in Yemen's rebel-held capital, Sanaa.

On Tuesday, an Indian-flagged commercial ship sank in the Red Sea off Yemen after being struck by an explosive-laden boat, Yemeni and Indian authorities said. Yemen's coast guard rescued the crew, which included 13 Indians and a Yemeni. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Earlier Tuesday, a cargo ship reported being “hit by an unknown projectile” while traversing the Strait of Hormuz, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Centre.

The centre said the reported strike damaged the vessel at around 2 am local time, about 37 kilometres northeast of the Omani port city of Al Khasab. The British maritime security firm Ambrey said the ship sustained damage.