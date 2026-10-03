Trump rules out US diesel export ban

Trump told reporters at the White House before departing aboard Marine One that he had personally asked Europe to make more diesel available.

“Europe has a lot of diesel, and they're, they're gonna be making a major world contribution, and so are we,” Trump said.

“And we're not gonna be, uh, doing the export ban. We're gonna be doing what we're supposed to do,” he added.

The President linked the expected increase in supply to the conflict involving Iran and predicted that oil prices would fall once the situation was resolved.