The meeting marked the first time Trump and Putin have held talks since their discussions in Alaska last year that failed to broker a deal to ease Russia's war in Ukraine.

“Wonderful things can come out of this - or at least start,” Trump said after joining Putin for the one-on-one meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit, calling Putin “my friend."

“We've had a great relationship for many years,” Trump said after shaking hands with Putin. Their meeting together lasted roughly 40 minutes.

Trump has frequently boasted of his rapport with Putin, even as relations between the US and Ukraine appear to have cratered recently.