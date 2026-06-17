Trump praises Modi as 'tough negotiator' after talks on G7 sidelines

EVIAN-LES-BAINS: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "very tough negotiator" and said he would visit India in the future, as the two leaders met on the sidelines of the G7 Summit here.
Responding to a question on how close the two countries were to finalising a trade deal, Trump lauded Modi's negotiating skills.
"Very close,” Trump said while speaking alongside Modi. “We have been there for a little while. He is a very tough negotiator. One of the toughest."
Praising the prime minister in his trademark style, Trump said, "He is the most beautiful looking man, he looks so nice, he is like an angel. But actually he is just tough, he is a killer."
"But he looks so good, he gets you by surprise. People say he is such a nice man, I say he is very tough, he is a tough trader," the US president said, as Modi sat beside him smiling and visibly amused.
"And he loves the Indian people. But he also loves the US," Trump said as he referred to the "Howdy, Modi!" event held in Texas in 2019.
As Modi interjected with a reference to the "Namaste Trump" event held in Ahmedabad in 2020, Trump said, "We will be going to India some time in the future."
Trump recalled his 2020 India visit and said he had a "great time", highlighting the large crowd that had gathered to see him.
The remarks came during a press briefing after talks between the two leaders on the sidelines of the G7 Summit held in this French commune. Their wide-ranging talks focused on the proposed bilateral trade deal, defence and security ties, and the West Asia crisis.
Responding to a question on India-US defence relationship, Trump said: "I think it is a great relationship… If they (India) were attacked, we would be there to help them.”
"If anybody attacks that man (Modi), we are going to be there," Trump said.
Trump also said India has a "big role" in West Asia as long as PM Modi is a leader.