Trump praises Modi as 'tough negotiator' after talks on G7 sidelines

Responding to a question on how close the two countries were to finalising a trade deal, Trump lauded Modi's negotiating skills.

"Very close,” Trump said while speaking alongside Modi. “We have been there for a little while. He is a very tough negotiator. One of the toughest."

Praising the prime minister in his trademark style, Trump said, "He is the most beautiful looking man, he looks so nice, he is like an angel. But actually he is just tough, he is a killer."