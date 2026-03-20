Trump, Netanyahu split on gas field attack, raise questions about whether they're in sync on war

Trump, during an Oval Office meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, told reporters that he neither agreed with nor approved of Israel's attack on the world's largest gas field, which is an energy lifeline for Iran.

“I told him, 'Don't do that,'” Trump said of Netanyahu's decision to strike. “We get along great. It's coordinated, but on occasion he'll do something. And if I don't like it -- and so we're not doing that anymore.”

Netanyahu said that Israel “acted alone” and that he's agreed to Trump's request that Israel hold off on any further attack on Iran's giant gas field. The prime minister also sought to downplay any space between him and Trump.

“It's been said that for 40 years I've been saying that Iran is a danger to Israel and a danger to the world. That is true,” Netanyahu said at a news conference in Jerusalem. “You know who else said that? President Trump.”

Netanyahu later added: “Look, I don't think any two leaders have been as coordinated as President Trump and I. He's the leader. I'm his ally. America is the leader.”

Trump's first public reaction to Wednesday's strike on the Iranian gas field came several hours afterward in a fiery social media post where he also declared the US “knew nothing” about the attack before it was carried out.

Two people familiar with the matter who were not authorized to comment publicly said the US was made aware of Israel's plan ahead of the attack. The people were not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity. One of the people said Israel's targets are being coordinated with the US.