Trump meets with aides to determine whether to move forward with Iran deal

On Wednesday, Trump had warned Oman -- a US ally -- not to enter into any agreement with Iran to share control of the strait or the US will "have to blow them up".Iran has effectively closed the strait since the US and Israel launched a surprise attack on February 28 that killed Iran's supreme leader and other top officials. Before then, the waterway was open to international traffic, and around a fifth of the world's oil and gas passed through it.The closure of the strait has caused the price of fuel and other goods to soar, with the effects felt far beyond the Middle East.