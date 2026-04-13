Trump lambasts Pope Leo XIV, extending feud over Iran war with first American pontiff

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump delivered an extraordinary broadside against Pope Leo XIV on Sunday night, saying he didn't think the US-born global leader of the Catholic Church is “doing a very good job” and that “he's a very liberal person," while also suggesting the pontiff should “stop catering to the Radical Left”.

Flying back to Washington from Florida, Trump used a lengthy social media post to sharply criticise Leo, then kept it up after deplaning, in comments on the tarmac to reporters.