Trump issues fresh threat to Iran civilian infrastructure if ceasefire not reached shortly

The US president said on social media that his administration “is in serious discussions” with Iran to end military operations, while also threatening mass destruction of the country's energy resources unless a deal is reached “shortly.”

Great progress has been made but, if for any reason a deal is not shortly reached, which it probably will be, and if the Hormuz Strait is not immediately Open for Business, we will conclude our lovely stay in Iran by blowing up and completely obliterating all of their Electric Generating Plants, Oil Wells and Kharg Island (and possibly all desalinization plants!)" Trump posted.