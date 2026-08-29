Trump interacts with ISS astronauts, announces setting up Space Academy

“Hi, it’s Anna. Great to see you guys up there. We love you guys. You’re doing a great job,” she said.

The President also offered to welcome the astronauts to the White House when they return.

Menon, a colonel in the US Space Force, told Trump he was proud to serve in space and shared his experiences about the spacewalk he completed earlier this week.

Trump also announced the formation of the new Space Academy – a “top line” school with tough admission standards and a “beautiful” campus to train the next generation of civilian and military aerospace experts.

“You think of West Point, and you think of Annapolis, and you think of the Air Force Academy and you think of the Coast Guard Academy. It’s great. They’re all great, but we’re going to now have a Space Force (academy),” the US President announced.

Menon said he was “so proud and excited” that the United States was preparing for missions beyond low-Earth orbit.

“We are going to pave the way to our next journey to the Moon, Moon Base and Mars,” he said. “And thank you for propelling us in that direction.”