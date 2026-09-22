Trump inaugurates new White House helipad, but networks skip coverage during First Amendment fight

Trump used oversized gold scissors to cut a red, white and blue ribbon. He then exchanged handshakes with officials wearing green construction smocks and hardhats — seeking to portray business as usual.

The noise of his waiting helicopter meant Trump didn't answer shouted questions before climbing aboard Marine One for a flight to New York.

MS Now, Politico and CNN have sued after Trump announced Friday that he was banning them from covering the White House in a clear escalation of Trump's long-running efforts — in the courts and through administrative action — to restrict news coverage he finds objectionable.

CNN normally participates in a five-network rotation that provides pooled coverage of daily events at the White House.

When it was barred from taking its customary spot on Monday, ABC, CBS, CNN and Fox News agreed collectively to the extraordinary step of skipping Trump's helipad ceremony.