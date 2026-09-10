Trump, hoping to salvage midterms, makes dubious pledge to give every US adult $5,000 if GOP wins

The dubious promise would likely cost more than USD 1 trillion and require congressional approval, and would further exacerbate the country's nearly USD 1.8 trillion annual budget deficit and concerns about inflation.

“If the Republicans win, you win with us and you get USD 5,000," Trump said during the GOP's midterm convention in Dallas. "It will be called the Trump Dividend.”

He likened the payments to a corporation's distributions to shareholders, citing “our tremendous strength and success economically."

Within an hour, Vice President JD Vance appeared to try to walk back Trump's proposal -- at least in part -- by suggesting the dividend payments would not go to the wealthy. Vance suggested it could be paid for by US tariff revenues, though the suggested payment dwarfs what the US has taken in through the protectionist measures.

The White House did not respond to a message seeking details.