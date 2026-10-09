Trump honours Microsoft's CEO after Vance drops H-1B visa hammer on company

Trump called the group of billionaires “national treasures,” comparing them to his uncle, John Trump, an electrical engineer and professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology who received the National Medal of Science in 1983.

“Such a big day in the world of science and the world of technology — this is the biggest day there is,” Trump said. “You're going to go down in the annals of history as being great.”

The honours — part of a summit celebrating a new “golden age” of science — build on Trump's already lavish praise toward the entrepreneurs for their work accelerating the development of artificial intelligence technology, which he refers to as super intelligence.

He has increasingly counted on the technology to deliver on his economic agenda and pushed for the US to lead its development while resisting calls for guardrails that he worries will stifle growth.

“We have an extremely high IQ audience, for a change,” Trump joked to the event's attendees.

Past winners of the National Medal of Science, which was established in 1959, have mainly been academics and research scientists rather than business leaders. The ceremony honouring the business leaders overlaps with the awarding this week, separately, of Nobel Prizes.

The tech leaders have been frequent visitors to the White House in recent weeks. Musk, Huang and Su sat at the head table with Trump at the lavish state dinner for China's leader, Xi Jinping. Also attending were Brin, Nadella and Dell, who on Wednesday was in the Oval Office to talk about Trump Accounts.

Last week, Huang and Musk were among the tech leaders at the White House to sign a voluntary agreement on developing AI after recent models raised national security and safety concerns.

With November's midterm elections less than a month away, Trump has also sought to drive home to voters how investment in AI data centres and related computer equipment has helped to boost a record-high stock market, swelling the net worth of wealthier Americans. But the message hasn't always landed.