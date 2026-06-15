Trump heads to G7 summit with wind at his back after announcing agreement aimed at ending Iran war

Trump is expected to discuss with leaders the de-mining of the Strait of Hormuz, according to the White House. Britain and France have expressed interest in assisting with the de-mining once the conflict is paused. Fear of potential mines is among the reasons that tanker traffic has come to a halt during the war, and quickly clearing them will be crucial to regaining the confidence of commercial vessels.

Macron, this year's summit host, invited the leaders of three nations that aren't part of the G7 -- Egypt, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates -- to take part in a session on the Middle East on Tuesday where Iran is expected to be a central focus.

"The aim will be to assess the implications of this agreement, support for Lebanon, the long-term reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, of course, reaching a deal on Iran's nuclear and ballistic (missile) programs,” Macron said in a video posted on social media on Sunday evening.