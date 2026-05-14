Trump has fanfare-filled meeting with Xi in China, but major breakthroughs may be elusive

Economic questions follow Trump to China

The president's Beijing swing comes as Iran continues to dominate his domestic agenda and stoke fears about the prospect of a weakening US economy as the election season ahead of November's midterms — when Republicans will be looking to maintain control of Congress — begins heating up.

The US and Israel's war in Iran has led to the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, stranding oil and natural gas tankers and causing energy prices to spike, threatening global economic growth.

Spending so much time with Xi — especially against splendiferous backdrops — will afford ample time for Trump to discuss a series of thorny topics. Those include Iran and trade, but also Taiwan and a possible three-way nuclear arms deal featuring Washington, Beijing and Russia.

Still, progress beyond pleasantries might prove elusive.

“Neither side will make much progress on the two major foreign policy issues,” predicted Jim Lewis, a tech policy fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis. “Trump will press the Chinese to help him on Iran. They'll be unwilling. The Chinese will press Trump to make concessions on Taiwan. We'll see what we get out of that.”

Back in Washington, the politics of the war got more complicated. Senate Republicans on Wednesday again blocked Democratic legislation to halt hostilities in Iran -- but Alaska Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski bucked her party, becoming the third Republican in the chamber to vote against continuing the war.

China is the largest purchaser of Iranian oil, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in in an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity that Trump will make the case for Beijing to exert its influence on Iran, noting that administration officials will underscore that “economies are melting down because of this crisis” which means consumers are “buying less Chinese product.”

“So it's in their interest to resolve this,” Rubio said of Chinese officials. “We hope to convince them to play a more active role in getting Iran to walk away from what they're doing now and trying to do now in the Persian Gulf.”

That contradicted Trump, who has downplayed suggestions that he will press Xi to do more to pressure Iran to open the strait. The president also says pressure on the US economy won't compromise US demands as he negotiates with Iran in the midst of a fragile ceasefire. Asked as he left the White House if the financial stability of ordinary Americans factors into Iranian negotiations, Trump responded, “Not even a little bit.”

“I don't think about Americans' financial situation. I think about one thing: We cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said, before going on to suggest that “every American understands” such a position.

Mixed messaging was also evident on inflation and the war, however, as Vice President JD Vance denied Trump's own words that the US economy wasn't a major factor in seeking a resolution with Tehran.

“I don't think the president said that,” Vance said after being asked about Trump's comments. “I think that's a misrepresentation of what the president said.”