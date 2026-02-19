Trump grasping for excuses to slap 'outrageous' tariffs on India: US Congressman

"Yet Hungary imports 90% of its crude from Russia with no tariffs. And China, Russia's biggest oil buyer, hasn't been hit with sanctions tied to purchasing Russian oil, though it has been hit for other reasons.

"India gets just 21% of its crude from Russia, but our ally is being singled out. The President should reverse this policy immediately," Sherman said.

Earlier this month, the US and India announced that they reached a framework for an interim agreement on trade with Trump issuing an executive order removing the 25 per cent punitive tariffs imposed on India for its purchases of Russian oil.