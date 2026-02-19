Trump gathers members of Board of Peace for first meeting, with some US allies wary of new body

Trump announced ahead of the meeting that board members have pledged $5 billion for reconstruction, a fraction of the estimated $70 billion needed to rebuild the Palestinian territory decimated after two years of war. Members are expected to unveil commitments of thousands of personnel to international stabilization and police forces for the territory.

"We have the greatest leaders in the world joining the Board of Peace," Trump told reporters earlier this week. "I think it has the chance to be the most consequential board ever assembled of any kind."

The board was initiated as part of Trump's 20-point peace plan to end the conflict in Gaza. But since the October ceasefire, Trump's vision for the board has morphed and he wants it to have an even more ambitious remit one that will not only complete the Herculean task of bringing lasting peace between Israel and Hamas but will also help resolve conflicts around the globe.