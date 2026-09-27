Trump frames unregulated AI as way to keep ahead of China - but in fact, it harms US national security

Slowing the speedboat

Trump may dismiss these worst-case scenarios as a “hoax,” but the national security threats are real. Trump’s argument is that the best way to protect the US is to make sure American companies stay ahead of China on AI. Indeed, China’s AI models are not far behind, and China possesses an advantage in a factor vital to AI systems – electric power generation, which AI consumes in large and growing quantities.

Still, the consensus of tech experts is that the US remains the world’s top AI power due to American firms’ lead in advanced models and computer chips and the scale of America’s computing power – through chips, processors and servers – as well as the level of capital investment.

However, the rapid advance of AI capabilities by American firms has helped China to accelerate its own AI industry.

China uses a process known as distillation to exploit cutting-edge US AI models to train China’s own models. The process enables China to develop models nearly as powerful but much more efficient, using far fewer resources.

Beijing’s reliance on distillation, according to Matt Sheehan, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, is a result of its own limited computing power, estimated at just one-tenth that of the United States.

As a result of its distillation strategy, the pace of China’s AI progress is tightly linked to US progress. Using Sheenan’s analogy, the relationship is much like a speedboat pulling a water skier: If the US eases on the AI throttle, China will be forced to slow down as well.

Therefore, racing ahead unchecked at breakneck speed – the approach advocated by Trump – would not guarantee that the US widens its AI lead. Chinese firms will continue to exploit US AI progress to strengthen their offensive capabilities.