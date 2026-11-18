Even staunch Trump allies accused the administration of lying to Americans or hiding information about the true cause of the disruptions. In recent days, Microsoft, Chase Bank, air traffic control and the National Security Agency have all been affected.

Each outage has been blamed on internal technical problems, with the companies and government agencies involved denying that they were the result of cyberattacks or rogue artificial intelligence systems. Trump was nonchalant after arriving in Asia on Tuesday, declaring that "things like that happen," a response that did little to calm the country.

Karoline Leavitt, Trump's former press secretary, offered advice for her old colleagues in the administration.

"What I would say to the White House is transparency is key," Leavitt said on Fox News. She said the president or someone else at the White House should explain what they know after Trump returns from Asia "to really calm the temperature."

She later praised the White House for having Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton address the outages in an interview on Fox Business Network. "Looking very diligently across the landscape, we are not seeing this as a cyber attack incident," Clayton said in a clip that Leavitt shared on X. He said the US government believes the incidents are caused by organisations making security upgrades that are taking longer than planned and encountering unexpected hiccups.