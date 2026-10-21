Trump envoy Witkoff meets Putin in St Petersburg for Ukraine war talks

Witkoff said in televised remarks at the start of the meeting that he hoped to discuss the resumption of the trilateral talks involving the US, Russia and Ukraine that would allow the technical teams to discuss the next steps toward a peace settlement.

Putin thanked Trump and Witkoff for their efforts to end the war.

The visit came a day after Witkoff met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and some European leaders in the Norwegian capital, Oslo.

Witkoff's meetings suggested leaders are keen to bring new momentum to US-led peace efforts, more than 4 ½ years after Russia's army invaded. Efforts by the Trump administration since early last year to end the war have made no significant progress, and there was no suggestion of an imminent breakthrough.

Russia and Ukraine are still far apart in their terms for a settlement, as their armies remain locked on the battlefield and they pummel each other with daily long-range strikes.

However, Finnish President Alexander Stubb said late Tuesday that the Oslo meeting, which he attended, “made genuine progress.”

Witkoff sees some degree of momentum' in peace efforts