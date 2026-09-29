Trump disputes ambassador's claim he asked Xi if China wants to buy US arms

China or Taiwan?

The State Department on Monday looked to distance the Trump administration from Perdue's comments, saying that “US law prohibits arms sales to China and there is no offer or plan to sell arms to China.”

Hours later, Trump seemed to be doing the same.

“To China? You mean to Taiwan?” he said when a reporter asked him about Perdue's account.

“I never heard of that one. I'm going to have to ask him," Trump said.

He then mused that China would probably like to buy US equipment, which he said was superior, and added: “So maybe it's a good idea. But we didn't discuss it. He may have been talking about Taiwan. I think he was probably talking about Taiwan.”

Perdue said Sunday that the Republican president was downplaying longstanding US arms sales to Taiwan — which have drawn protest from Beijing for years — by couching it as just one of many sales Washington makes around the world, and even asking Xi if he'd be in the market for US weaponry.

Bream had cited concerns from Republican and Democratic lawmakers over delayed aid packages and weapons orders to Taiwan, the self-ruled democracy that seeks to defend itself from China's threat to invade the island. Bream asked if the US is denying arms to Taiwan to appease the Chinese president.