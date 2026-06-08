Trump dismisses idea that Iran betrays his 'no new wars' campaign message

Iran is not an endless war'

In his 2024 campaign, Trump repeatedly cast his Democratic opponents as warmongers and said he was a president who started “no new wars" and would bring an era of peace.

But Trump said in the NBC interview, taped Friday in Wisconsin, that as a candidate, “I didn't promise anything.”

“I don't like these endless wars. This is not an endless war. We've been doing this for three months,” he said of the war with Iran, which began Feb. 28.