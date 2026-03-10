Trump dials Putin, discusses Iran, Ukraine

According to Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov, the two leaders discussed the conflicts between the US and Iran and between Russia and Ukraine during an hour-long telephonic conversation.

"The conversation focused on the Iran conflict and the trilateral talks between Moscow, Washington and Kyiv aimed at settling the Ukraine conflict. The dialogue between the two presidents was business-like, open and constructive,” Ushakov said.

Briefing the Kremlin pool reporters shortly before midnight, Ushakov said President Putin also shared his thoughts on the ongoing conflict in Iran and briefed Trump on his last week's conversations with the leaders of the Gulf states and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

"Trump, in turn, expressed his opinion about the situation. They had a very substantive discussion on the issue,” Ushakov said.