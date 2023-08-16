Trump denounces fourth indictment, says will present 'irrefutable' report

WASHINGTON: Coming out hard after his fourth indictment, former US President Donald Trump on Tuesday claimed that he will produce an “irrefutable” report that “should” lead to all charges against him getting dropped, New York Post reported. This comes after the former President was indicted by the Georgia grand jury in connection with the efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in the Peach State.

“A Large, Complex, Detailed but Irrefutable REPORT on the Presidential Election Fraud which took place in Georgia is almost complete & will be presented by me at a major News Conference at 11:00 A.M. on Monday of next week in Bedminster, New Jersey. Based on the results of this CONCLUSIVE Report, all charges should be dropped against me & others - There will be a complete EXONERATION! They never went after those that Rigged the Election. They only went after those that fought to find the RIGGERS!” Trump said on ‘Truth Social’ platform. The charges, against the former President was brought by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

The raps against him include violating Georgia’s anti-racketeering law, conspiracy, false statements, and asking a public official to violate their oath of office, New York Post reported.

Right after the indictment, Trump denounced the ruling and called the situation a “total shutdown of democracy”. “These monsters, all controlled and coordinated by the DOJ and Radical Left Lunatics, are Criminalizing Political Speech, a total SHUTDOWN OF DEMOCRACY!” Trump stated on Truth Social. “WITCH HUNT!” he added in a subsequent post. He even called the District Attorney “failed” and “corrupt” and raised speculations of the ruling being “rigged”.

“So, the Witch Hunt continues! 19 people were indicted tonight, including the former President of the United States, me, by an out-of-control and very corrupt District Attorney who campaigned and raised money on, 'I will get Trump.' And what about those Indictment Documents put out today, long before the Grand Jury even voted, and then quickly withdrawn? Sounds Rigged to me! Why didn’t they Indict 2.5 years ago? Because they wanted to do it right in the middle of my political campaign. Witch Hunt!” Trump stated.

He added, “Can you believe it? This failed District Attorney from Atlanta, Fani Willis, where murders and other violent crime soars daily to new record highs, is charging me with 2020 Presidential Election Interference. No, Fani, the only Election Interference was done by those that Rigged and Stole the Election. Those are the ones you should be going after, not the innocent people that are fighting for Election Integrity!” Meanwhile, eighteen alleged co-conspirators were indicted along with Trump in the Georgia case, including his lawyers Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Sidney Powell, Jenna Ellis and Kenneth Chesebro, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, ex-Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark and the former president’s 2020 Election Day director of operations Michael Roman.

He is also charged in three other criminal cases — in Manhattan, Miami, and Washington, DC — while facing a total of 91 counts and potential prison sentences adding up to 712 years and 6 months, as per New York Post