Trump decries Democrats as 'communists,' even as he looks to impress China's communist leader

Meanwhile, Trump has taken government stakes in private companies

The White House secured agreements giving the federal government stakes in more than 30 companies — including nuclear power producer Westinghouse, metals and element concerns and chipmaker Intel. It has ignored the criticism that this strategy aligns it more with centrally planned economies than capitalist ones.

“If socialism is government owning the means of production, wouldn't the government owning part of Intel be a step toward socialism?” Sen. Rand Paul, a Kentucky Republican and frequent Trump antagonist, wrote on X.

During a recent House committee hearing, Connecticut Democratic Rep. Jim Himes told Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, “I can think of no administration in the last 50 years that is quite as communist as the Trump administration."

The president insists more such agreements are coming. “I will make deals like that for our Country all day long,” he posted.

The White House didn't answer questions on whether it saw discrepancies between Trump talking about denouncing Democrats as communists while expressing fondness for Xi and having the government take large stakes in private companies.

Short, the former Pence aide who is now chairman of the conservative advocacy group Advancing American Freedom, said he thinks Republicans are taking “very legitimate attack lines" by painting Democrats as being too far left.

But he said the administration risks “picking winners and losers in the economy" with its private company stakes, as well as with Trump's proposal to send $5,000 to every adult American if the GOP retains control of Congress after November, and his push for price controls on goods such as pharmaceuticals.

“I think those policies, you know, lead to enormous, enormous intervention from the government into the economy," Short said. But he made it clear that he believes the measures don't come close to making the U.S. into a socialist economy like China.