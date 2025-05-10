Begin typing your search...

Trump claims India, Pak agree on ceasefire; no confirmation from either country

The announcement by Trump came after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Pakistan Army chief Gen Asim Munir.

AuthorPTIPTI|10 May 2025 5:50 PM IST
Trump claims India, Pak agree on ceasefire; no confirmation from either country
X

US President Donald Trump (AP)

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Saturday claimed that India and Pakistan have agreed to a "full and immediate" ceasefire after talks mediated by the US.

There was no immediate confirmation from either country.

"After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE," the US president announced in a post on Truth Social.

The announcement by Trump came after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Pakistan Army chief Gen Asim Munir.

Rubio also made a similar statement on X.

Donald TrumpceasefireIndia-Pakistan war
PTI

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X