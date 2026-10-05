Trump cites Indian election that didn't happen to call US electoral process ‘corrupt’

In a Truth Social post on Sunday, Trump claimed that “125 million people voted in India’s Presidential elections and the results came out shortly after the vote closed”.

“Voting in America is CORRUPT,” Trump said, referring to the weeks taken for the counting of votes in elections in US cities and states.

“125 Million People voted today in the first round of India’s Presidential Election. The results came out shortly after the vote closed, on the SAME DAY,” Trump said.