Trump casts his midterm ballot early in Florida

Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrived at their West Palm Beach polling location at the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections office together after the president spent the morning at his nearby golf course. Trump has been criticised in the past for voting by mail despite his long history of railing against that method of submitting ballots.

Asked if he voted the party line, Trump, who was wearing an "I Voted" sticker, said, "Very much so."

Speaking to reporters at the poll site, Trump again defended an ad from Ohio Republican gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. The ad has faced intense blowback for featuring the estranged mother of Democratic rival Dr Amy Acton, who lost custody of her children after her husband, the children's stepfather, was indicted for raping Acton when she was 12.

Trump also defended his decision to instruct his administration to file its lawsuit to block certification of the US Senate race in Alaska if Republican Senator Dan Sullivan loses over the inclusion of a second candidate named Dan Sullivan on the ballot.