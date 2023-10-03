Trump campaign sent birdcage, bird food to her hotel room, claims Nikki Haley

WASHINGTON: Republican candidate for 2024 US Presidential elections Nikki Haley claimed that she received a birdcage and bird food in her hotel room from Trump Campaign, according to The Hill.

In a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, Haley posted a photo of a birdcage with a large bag of food, with a sign that said, “From: Trump Campaign.”

“After a day of campaigning, this is the message waiting for me at my hotel room… #PrettyPatheticTryAgain #YouJustMadeMyCaseForMe,” Haley said in her post.

The Trump team did it, according to a post on X by The Messenger journalist Marc Caputo, reported The Hill. However, no comment has been issued on the same from Trump's side.

The post comes as Donald Trump, the front-runner in the GOP primary race, turns his attention to Haley, who served as both his ambassador to the UN and as the former governor of South Carolina. Moreover, it is because of her impressive performance in both GOP debates, Nikki Haley has advanced in the GOP presidential race.

In a post on Friday, Trump referred to Haley as "birdbrain" and said of her: "'I will never run against our wonderful President,' 'he has done a fantastic job, responding to which I said, ‘How nice of you to say, Nikki,’ knowing full well that her words mean nothing. She even came to Mar-a-Lago with her family, ‘bearing gifts.’ Anyway, Birdbrain doesn’t have the TALENT or TEMPERAMENT to do the job. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

In a post on X on Friday, Haley addressed the assault and said it demonstrated the strength of her campaign, The Hill reported. “Love this. It means we are in 2nd and moving up fast. Bring it!” she said.

The second 2024 Republican presidential primary debate ended just as it began with former US President Donald Trump as the party’s dominant front-runner, CNN reported.

As per CNN, the seven GOP contenders in Wednesday (US local time) night’s showdown at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California provided a handful of memorable moments, including former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley unloading what often seemed like the entire field’s pent-up frustration with entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

Haley said, “Honestly, every time I hear you, I feel a little bit dumber for what you say.” The two candidates criticized Trump’s absence, as well. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said he was “missing in action.”

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie called the former president “Donald Duck” and said he “hides behind his golf clubs” rather than defending his record on stage. Indian American leader Nikki Haley on Wednesday, announced her candidacy for the 2024 Republican Presidential nomination in February this year.

While announcing her decision, Nikki Haley called for new leadership in the party that she admitted had repeatedly failed to grab the popular vote in the presidential elections.

A former president of the National Association of Women Business Owners, she was first elected to the South Carolina House in 2004. Six years later, she became the first woman elected as governor of the state in 2010 and was the youngest governor in the nation when she took office in 2011. She resigned in the middle of her second term to become Trump's ambassador to the UN - a role she served in until the end of 2018, according to CNN.

Haley began her political career as a state representative. She was elected the Governor of a staunch republican state South Carolina, by a very small margin of 51 per cent to 47 per cent.

However, she went on to triple her margin during her re-election in 2014. In a prominent moment from her career, Haley in 2015, signed a bill to remove the Confederate battle flag-- the military emblem of the South's fight to preserve slavery -- from the South Carolina House.