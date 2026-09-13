Trump calls on Ukraine to halt strikes on Russian diesel, saying attacks are causing shortage

Trump responded by calling on Zelenskyy to halt strikes against Russia.

“Mr Zelensky has to do one thing. He has to stop knocking out diesel fuel in Russia,” Trump told reporters on the sidelines of the Irish Open, which is being played at his Doonbeg golf club.

“Let him go after targets but not diesel fuel, because he's causing a shortage of diesel fuel.”

Ukraine's long-range strikes have been targeting Russia's oil and gas industry for months, which Kyiv says both funds and directly fuels Moscow's more than four-year-old invasion of its neighbour.

The Ukrainian drone campaign has caused fuel rationing across Russia, despite the country being a key oil and gas exporter. Other Ukrainian strikes targeted major Russian online retailers, bringing the war ever closer to the public.

Russia has also ramped up its air campaign against Ukraine in recent weeks, using ballistic missiles and jet-powered drones to pierce Ukraine's defences. Moscow's attacks have targeted Ukraine's power grid ahead of winter in what officials say is meant to demoralise civilians.

Civilians were killed and injured overnight into Sunday as Russia and Ukraine exchanged large-scale drone strikes.

Two people were killed and 14 more injured near an oil and industrial hub in Russia's Tatarstan, according to local officials, while Ukrainian authorities reported on Russian drones pummelling the Black Sea port of Odesa and starting a fire near a border crossing with Poland.